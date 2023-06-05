A hard leak from the renewed Kia Picanto.

It is one of the most popular cars in the Netherlands: the Kia Picanto. Now Kia is doing very well in the Netherlands anyway, because everyone wants a Kia.

The Kia Picanto is one of the few A-segment cars at the moment. Many brands have turned their back on this segment. In 2023, it is no longer profitable to build a small, economical car, given the strict requirements they must meet. Fortunately, Kia is still here and fortunately Kia continues to deliver the compact hatchback. What is called: there is even a facelift coming!

Renewed Kia Picanto leaks

The Picanto leaks hard on the internet. On Auto spy namely, some images of the South Korean bestseller. Overdone? No, not really, because this is a hugely popular car and it's good to know that the car will stay with us for a while.

In terms of design, the car is now neatly in line with the other Kia’s. It may not be very beautiful, but it is a stubborn face and on an A-segment car that is only fun. At the rear we see the mandatory continuous light bar that connects the rear lights.

From a technical point of view, we do not expect too many changes. So a 1.0 and 1.2 engine that may be made a little more economical. Electrification or a PHEV seem unlikely to us: these are quite expensive interventions and that do not fit with the concept of the car (read: then Kia cannot make a profit, if they make a profit at all.

Great success

It is not surprising that the Picanto is a success. On a white sesame bun with a little curry, it is a great tasty yet high-calorie snack. The car is not bad either: you always have five doors, a 7-year warranty, orderly equipment and a low starting price. The running costs are also very low. In short, the ideal car for cost-conscious Dutch people.

This is the current model.

Due to the above reasons, the used car is also very popular, which is reflected in an excellent residual value. We expect that the new Kia Picanto will also remain a top seller, even if the car becomes significantly more expensive. It is still the cheapest car. In any case, the Picanto will be very important, because if the Kia Rio goes out of production, it will not get a successor.

Read more? These are the cheapest cars in the Netherlands in 2023!

