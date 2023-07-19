Break points | Good stopping places, where the food critic always buys the same delicacies: “Finland’s best bread area”

There are good places to stop in the direction of Lappeenranta and Imatra, where you can find delicious breads and pastries favored by food critics.

Finland has a better reputation for food culture and what's best, there are regional differences. Not quite like Italy, but still.

I think the best bread region in Finland is Eastern Finland. Of course, you can get great breads from other places, but the best rye breads, rieska and oat breads, as well as pies, come from the area that stretches from Lappeenranta all the way to North Karelia – if not further north.

When driving the Kuutostie at Luumäki, you notice that we have moved to Finland’s wheat fields.

Small towns often have at most one place worth mentioning, but there are several places worth stopping in the Luumäki-Taaveti region.

Not everyone can even fit here. Soon after Luumäki, Kotkaniemi, located near Itsenäisyydentie, which runs along Kuutosti, will be removed from this list, i.e. the President of Finland PE Svinhufvudin longest home. The scenery is great, the museum interesting and the food served. Of course, most of the time it’s also available Ellen Svinhufvudin name-bearing cake.

Satun Makiat

Where? Urontie 1, along Kuutosti after the center of Taaveti

What? Cafe, patisserie and lunch place. From the window of the cafe, you can watch how the products are made in the bakery.

How much? Lunch 10.50 e, on soup day 10 e. Ruirontti 3.50 e, potato 2.95 e and jam donut 1.50 e.

Why?

Home-cooked food is available for lunch. I always buy the 40-year-old Ruisronti, which is a great moist rye bread, to take home in Sadu Makioi.

Meat pies are also excellent, as are wieners and curd and berry pies. In the two-meter-long glass showcase, you can find dozens of products, from donuts to Karelian pies. Here you can also get traditional Karelian delights such as potato cakes, rillukoi (voirinkilä) and flat potato retsa breads.

The place is popular, so be prepared for queues.

Coffee Baker

Where? Saarentie 1, along Itsenäisyydentie, which deviates from the motorway

What? A round log cafe and lunch restaurant with wooden carved bears outside.

How much? Lunch 10.50 or 10 e. Kääretortu 4.50 e, donuts 2 e and ear tree 3 e.

Why?

If Satu’s Makioi didn’t fill your stomach, ten kilometers from Helsinki in the direction of Lappeenranta is Kahvi-Pakari, where you can also get lush home-cooked food and probably the cheapest cutlets per kilo in the country.

I always enjoy the wrap tart here, which is juicy and big. The donuts are traditional with a dark crust, and they have enough sugar on top.

A dairy-free risje is also often very successful. It’s also worth taking a big bag of good old-fashioned breadcrumbs with you for four euros. The delicious ear buds are huge.

Hotel Salpa

Where? Lappeenrannantie 265, Itsenäisyydentie

What? The former legendary Luumäki motel, which was one of the first motels in Finland intended for car tourists. Salpa cherishes the motel’s traditions. The hotel also has pictures of the nearby Salpalinja.

How much? Lunches 13.90–19.90, otherwise main courses 16.70–26.90. Pizzas 12–15 e

Why? Just about a kilometer from Kahvi-Pakari, you should go to Salpa and sit on the terrace behind it. A wonderful view of Lake Kivijärvi opens up from there.

The food is also often quite tasty. Among other things, we offer muikku, pike-salmon steaks and pig’s cheeks. The hamburger selection is diverse. For example, you can’t get pike burgers everywhere. Vegans have also been taken into account.