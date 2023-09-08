The first cracks in the plan, or at least the implementation. Paying according to use in 2030 is not going to happen.

The once non-outgoing cabinet had planned a reform of car taxes as we know it. In 2030 it was finally supposed to happen. After ten years of trying, road pricing really started to happen. Or, pay according to use, as you could call it. This should then be an alternative to motor vehicle tax, but much is still unclear about this.

Well, we will certainly not make it to 2030. Because the cabinet has fallen, some of the topics discussed can be declared controversial by the House. This means that it is the next cabinet’s turn to pick it up again. Paying according to use is such a controversial subject and is therefore certainly not going to happen in 2030.

Pay according to use is now on the pile. First we have the elections. Then there are thirty months of a cabinet formation. And then the next cabinet picks up the subject again.

State Secretary Marnix van Rij says that 2030 cannot be achieved as a result, at most January 1, 2031 at the earliest. That is assuming that there is a new cabinet halfway through next year and that five years are needed for the introduction.

Of course you already feel the latter coming. Also 2031 seems wishful thinking. After all, we are talking about the Dutch government. If the cabinet comes up with something new that needs to be introduced, it is safe to add about three years to it. Certainly such a major car tax reform, which is basically pay-as-you-go.

No pay-as-you-go at all

Then there is another scenario that pay-as-you-go is not going to happen at all. A subsequent cabinet does not have to take up the gauntlet of cabinet Rutte IV. The new cabinet can decide to postpone the plans or even scrap them altogether.

In short, for the time being you still pay motor vehicle tax (MRB). Paying according to use will not happen in 2030 and it is still a question mark when this will be the case. (via ANP)

