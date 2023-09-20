Oscar Piastri announces the future. They will like it at Alpine.

it is the sensation of 2023: Oscar Piastri. Well, actually it was already the sensation of 2022. The Alpine F1 Team had a huge luxury problem. On the one hand, they had put the excellently performing Fernando Alonso in the car and on the other hand, Oscar Piastri, who was already ready to make his Formula 1 debut. In between was Esteban Ocon.

Ultimately, Otmar Szafnauer was defeated by both. Alonso went to Aston Martin Racing to make Lance Stroll redundant. Following that announcement, Alpine announced that it would deploy Oscar Piastri. Piastri himself already had a deal with McLaren Racing in place because it was all taking too long for him.

Future of Oscar Piastri: it is now known

His bold action is not unjustified, because the Australian is an asset to Formula 1. Nyck de Vries was allowed to leave after 10 races and Logan Sargeant does not add much (compared to Nicholas Latifi), but Oscar Piastri seems obvious to be cut from the right racing cloth.

Good news: McLaren captured him for a longer period of time. His contract initially expired until 2024, but that has now been extended. Oscar will stay with McLaren until the 2026 season. So he has signed another two years.

Best driving duo for the future

McLaren seems to have made a great move with this. With Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, McLaren has one of the best driver duos. Yes, this also applies to Mercedes and Ferrari, but the gentlemen there are already a little older. We estimate that McLaren has the best driver duo for the future.

It also means that Red Bull has to think seriously about who they put next to Verstappen. Norris and Piastri were mentioned in the corridors, but with such long-term contracts, these two talents do not seem to be on the shortlist.

This article BREEK: Oscar Piastri announces future first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#BREAK #Oscar #Piastri #announces #future