Nyck de Vries had to hand in his F1 seat to Ricciardo, but now knows where his new seat is.

Nyck de Vries has been driven out of his Formula 1 seat at AlphaTauri by Daniel Ricciardo. After ten races, his adventure in Formula 1 came to an end. He has now revealed what his next step will be.

Nice golf

At the Dutch premiere of the new Gran Turismo film, Nyck de Vries lets the assembled media know how he is doing. First of all, he keeps himself up by saying that the dismissal was reasonably easy to process. He had a lot of support and now plays a lot of golf.

Furthermore, he is in no hurry to return to racing, even though he obviously has plenty of experience. In addition to the short Formula 1 adventure, his experience in Formula E and endurance racing is of course an advantage for new adventures on the circuit.

New chair is a sofa

But the first new chair he replaces is a school desk. De Vries will first go to Harvard in September. There he will study on a course “Negotiation and Leadership”. Like the 28 year old Nyck himself indicates to Racingnews365; I have never studied in my life, in fact, I never finished high school.

Hopefully the transfer to Harvard school doesn’t mean we won’t see Nyck de Vries back on the circuit at all. But after a negotiating course at the prestigious Harvard University, he can at least get a good contract for his next racing job.

