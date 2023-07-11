Nyck de Vries no longer has to come back to the summer step.

The season of Nyck de Vries is an unfortunate one. After a great performance at Monza in 2022, Helmut Marko thought Nyck de Vries was an immediate talent. It turned out differently. De Vries had a lot of trouble with the AlphaTauri AT04 and is last in the standings.

Nyck de Vries fired from AlphaTauri

Again De Vries was slower than Tsunoda. We know from Tsunoda that he can be fast at times, but he is not really a consistent driver. Perhaps Marko had the idea that he brought in a quick mentor with De Vries. Nothing turned out to be less true. The measure is now full and De Vries has been fired immediately.

This is reported by none other than Allard Kalff Twitter. Allard knows Nyck and the family well and hears these things a little earlier. In addition, the sympathetic former Carisma racer is not very generous with these kinds of statements, so we assume that it is correct.

Who is the successor?

AlphaTauri is expected to announce soon that Nyck de Vries has been fired with immediate effect. The driver who will replace it is not yet known. Liam Lawson and Alex Palou seem to be big contenders, despite the fact that they still have their own agenda. Another driver who can get in like this is Daniel Ricciardo. According to The Telegraph is Daniel Ricciardo the successor to De Vries and can he prepare for the GP of Hungary.

It is extra sour for de Vries, as the AT04 is also a rare bad soap box. It is the slowest car in the field. Even more sour is that a large number of updates are planned for Hungary (the next GP).

