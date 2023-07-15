The Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​has been canceled for today.

A cool automotive event to visit is the Goodwood Festival of Speed. At least that’s what I think because I’ve never been there. But those who traveled to Goodwood for this weekend to visit the event on Saturday are bad luck. The organizers have canceled the event.

Due to dramatic weather forecasts, the organization had no choice but to act. Yesterday was already a dirty day in England with some showers, but today it is expected to be a lot more intense. There is a strong wind blowing with a maximum of 80 km / h. With such a speed, the organization believes that things cannot continue today. The risk is flying hay bales, stands and other misery. And with that there is a risk of injury to visitors or damage to the often very expensive cars. Think of a Bugatti, Pagani or a historic racer.

So force majeure. Visitors to the event on Saturday will receive a refund, provided they have purchased the ticket through the official organisation. It is not possible to use your Saturday ticket for the sold-out Sunday. Because it will continue again tomorrow. There is a FAQ created because of the situation.

Stands will be taken down today due to the expected wind. Then everything can be rebuilt tonight to resume the event tomorrow. It is the first time in 30 years of Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​that the event has had to be canceled due to extreme weather conditions.

Very sad news for the victims. On social media it rains complaints from visitors who were looking forward to a nice Saturday. In particular, people who have flown to England from other countries and have also booked a hotel. Unfortunately peanut butter, that’s what travel insurance is good for. As mentioned, the program will resume tomorrow.

