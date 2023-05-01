Finally, Newey makes a decision about his future at Red Bull

To become world champion in Formula 1, you need a good car. A strong and reliable engine is useful, but the big difference is in the design. And if anyone has proven to understand this aspect, it’s Adrian Newey.

The Brit just can’t design soapboxes, it seems. Some of Newey’s highlights include the Williams (FW17 and FW18), McLaren (MP4-13 and MP4-14) and a slew of Red Bulls. Of course, Max Verstappen is the best thing that happened to Ons Volk, but his success was partly made possible by Adrian Newey.

Newey makes up his mind

The best man is now 64 years old and he is financially independent. For many people, retirement beckons. Doing nothing and waiting for death is the highest attainable for many. Does that also apply to Adrian Newey? Well, thankfully not!

That reports Motorsport. According to this British quality publication, Newey’s jacket is being pulled heavily. Especially now that the engine regulations have been frozen, a good designer is of great importance. The contract between Newey and Red Bull expires at the end of the year.

CTO

But partly because of the incredible success of the RB19, Red Bull wants to use the services of Adrian Newey for longer. He will continue to hold the same position, that of CTO (Chief Technical Officer). He is therefore responsible for the technical part of the Red Bull F1 team, the Advanced Technology Business branch and the Powertrains division.

The news is not entirely official, however. Or rather, not at all. Besides Autosport, there is no further confirmation yet. We will of course update this article when we know more. For us Dutch people this is excellent news, because as long as Newey stays with Red Bull, Verstappen has a chance to become champion.

