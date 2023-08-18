A tough and classic Breek on this brilliant Friday afternoon, we have the second generation Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé for you.

We already talked about the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren celebrating its 20th anniversary at Woking this week. And a seized Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG also passed by. Then you are missing one thing and that is the AMG GT and good news for you: that is the subject of this red-hot news article!

The first-generation AMG GT Coupé (C190) and AMG GT Roadster (R190) are already out of production. It is now time for generation number two. The production code is not yet known, but we already have the first images, thanks to the ever-active @cochespias on Instagram.

New Mercedes-AMG GT!

What we can see is a very beautiful coupe that looks very much like its predecessor. That is not bad at all, because that was also a very nice sports car. The car does seem a bit longer, which makes the car seem a little less stocky overall. and also more elegant.

The front is exactly what you would expect, with some influences from the Mercedes-AMG SL. At the back we do have our reservations. This is due to the black frame and bar at the rear lights. Perhaps this is the next trend after Lexus-look lamps. But it seems more like a goggle mask that the Beagle Boys always wore in the better Donald Duck stories:

From a technical point of view, quite a lot is actually expected to change. The car takes a small step towards the practical side of the automotive spectrum. For example, the AMG GT Coupé has a rear seat. It won’t be particularly spacious, but better a cramped bench than nothing. Just ask any 911 owners, like all of you @wouter. He swears by the bench.

Four wheel drive!

Another difference with the previous generation AMG GT is the drive. From this version, four-wheel drive is a possibility. All purists want premium rear-wheel drive, but there are also mature and hard-working people who simply want all-wheel drive with those enormous powers.

Unlike the C63 AMG, the AMG GT still has a V8 engine. We also expect some form of electrical assistance. If we start from the SL, there will be an AMG GT 55 (476 hp) and an AMG GT 63 (577 hp). Whether the four-cylinder ’43’ will also be available: no idea. Such a beautiful fastback coupé actually includes a six-in-line and Mercedes also has it. Hopefully they combine 1 plus 1.

The car will soon be unveiled at Monterey Car Week (yes, too). Then we have the official plates for you and all the information you need!

