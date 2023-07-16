Data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shows that muscle cars are practically death on wheels.

Cars are of course extremely cool, certainly the most beautiful, thickest, fastest and most powerful. Unfortunately, they are also objects that some find their end in or through. Of course, the same goes for just about anything, from skewers to falling coconuts. But that is no reason to put the danger completely out of perspective.

The US Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a non-profit transportation safety organization, publishes data on US road safety every three years. This also includes the macabre subject of how many fatalities there are. Normally it was not further specified in which cars this happened. But now the IIHS has done so for the first time. A top 21 of the most deadly cars has been made. Lurid, but yes, the numbers don’t lie (do they?).

As it turns out, the top 21 includes a surprising number of muscle cars. The Dodge Charger, Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang are all on the list. The IIHS speculates that these bleppers are not only powerful and fast, but also marketed with marketing (m/f/i) that would invite “aggressive driving.” It is not clear what they base this on. Probably on gut feelings about toxic masculinity and the like.

The deadly record of these muscle cars suggests that their history and marketing may be encouraging more aggressive driving. david harkey, Karen IIHS president

The top 10 also includes the Mitsubishi Mirage G4, Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback, Hyundai Accent, Chevrolet Spark, Kia Rio, Nissan Altima and Kia Forte. Well, not exactly the type of cars you associate with ‘aggressive handling’. At most with passive aggressive handling. The rest of the list is also full of generally shitty cars, exclusively Asian or American made. Remarkably enough, we do not find Europeans in the list. They are apparently all premium safe.

