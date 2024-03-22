That doesn't sound fair. Albon crashes, but Logan Sargeant is allowed to leave.

Let's get straight to the point: Logan Sargeant is ready this weekend. The American child prodigy is not yet entirely convincing.

Now James Vowles is a patient man and he also knows that replacing Sargeant with a mediocre experienced driver will not solve much. Nevertheless, it is strange that Logan has to go home. To speak with The Youth of Today: Whatskeïn?

Albon crashes: Sargeant is allowed to leave

Well, it was apparently very early for Alex Albon this morning and he was not yet fully awake during the first free practice. The Thai Briton crashed. His FW44 was so badly damaged that the Williams team decided that the chassis was not suitable for racing.

This means that the Grove team will participate in FP3, qualifying and hopefully the race with just one car. The funny thing is: Alexander Albon will be in it and not Logan Sargeant! That seems like a strange decision. Albon crashes a car and Logan Sargeant becomes the victim.

Not a strange decision

As mentioned, Logan is not the sharpest butter knife in the drawer. Last season, Albon was 22 times faster in qualifying. Of the 22 races… In terms of points, it is not a strange decision. Williams scored 29 hard-fought points last year. One of these came from Sargeant, the other 28 from Albon.

So in that respect it is not very strange that James Vowles chooses the greatest chance of success (i.e. Albon). Vowles likes data and 28-1 is pretty clear for him. Alexander Albon was also faster than Logan Sargeant in the past two races. Although Sargeant is allowed to leave to play with his Playstation, he remains in the paddock to help where possible. Ok, thanks Logan!

