How bizarre do you want it to be: Qualifying in Brazil tonight has Kevin Magnussen as the great leader!

The Formula 1 season is almost over and since Max Verstappen has already won the title, you don’t expect much more from it. Crucially, you could even say that these last few races are a bit for bacon and beans and the tension is mainly in who can still collect points in the midfield. Until suddenly strange things happen. Like today in Brazil, where the pole position is for none other than… Kevin Magnussen!

Brazil GP sprint race qualifying

How is that possible? Simple: the conditions in Sao Paolo today were not ideal. It was a bit rainy today, with a wet track already to be expected in Q1. Q1 and Q2 went without too many surprises, although Norris was also worth mentioning in place 1 during Q1. Magnussen already shot himself to place 2 there, by the way. Anyway, in Q1 and Q2 it doesn’t matter that much, as long as you stay in the top 15 and later top 10. In Q1, Latifi, Zhou, Bottas, Tsunoda and Schumacher dropped out. That last one is funny, because it means that first and last place are both for Haas.

Q2

Q2 was calmer as there had been no rain and so the track was almost dry. That is why even DRS was allowed to open again during Q2, which of course results in completely different times. Where the well-known names of Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull set good times here, Magnussen was again very strong with a seventh place. But the fun has yet to begin. Albon, Gasly, Vettel, Ricciardo and Stroll also dropped out.

Q3

With rain on the radars, Q3 starts hesitantly. Everyone chooses slicks, except Leclerc. Yet the Monegask also drives back in after a short time because slicks are safe for now. Everyone carefully fishes for some fast times and that’s where it starts: Magnussen is at the top! Of course there is still a lot to do in a qualifying session so you should definitely not party just yet, but then all the conditions come together in perfection for the Dane. Russell brakes and raises a red flag. As things are being cleaned up, it starts to get wetter and wetter. So the session will restart, but everyone will be sent out on inters. Then you can drive fast laps all you want: the fastest times on slicks will make the difference. Even if Verstappen is only 0.203 seconds away: Magnussen’s time is not broken. Magnussen on pole!

sprint race

Celebrations everywhere for the Dane: this is his first pole position in his career. Kevin Magnussen will not soon forget the Brazilian GP. Of course it has to be said: this is not the starting grid for the race on Sunday, but the sprint race tomorrow. The result of that sprint race determines the real starting position and then it becomes clear whether Magnussen can convert his sprint pole into a real pole.

The qualifying of the sprint race is as follows:

Magnussen (Hare) Verstappen (Red Bull) Russell (Mercedes) Norris (McLaren) Sainz (Ferrari) Ocon (Alpine) Alonso (Alpine) Hamilton (Mercedes) Perez (Red Bull) Leclerc (Ferrari) Albon (Williams) Gasly (Alpha Tauri) Vettel (Aston Martin) Ricciardo (McLaren) Stroll (Aston Martin) Latifi (Williams) Zhou (Alpha Romeo) Bottas (Alfa Romeo) Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) Schumacher (Hare)

