Now that cozy Brabo Frits van Eerd is suspected of money laundering, Jumbo is cutting down as a sponsor of motorsport. What does that mean for our hero Max Verstappen?

Motorsport sponsors sometimes become so legendary that their liveries still evoke warm feelings among fans decades later. Gulf, John Player Special, Martini, Marlboro; long after the products of these brands are banned, the liveries will be known. In fact, it’s almost a little crazy. Certainly someone who does not work for Heineken will never consider sticking the logo of the beer brand on his (m/f/i) car in a huge size. But wrapping your Lancia in the colors of Martini, gasoline heads understand that.

Dakar, WEC, Motocross and Formula 1

Jumbo did not yet have the status of the above brands, but the brand was making headway in motorsport land. Especially Dutch fans couldn’t miss Jumbo. Dakar, Le Mans, motocross, Formula 1, Jumbo has been present everywhere in recent years. Top man Frits van Eerd is therefore a real fan of motorized sports.

Jumbo washes its hands in innocence after money laundering affair

However, this positive PR suddenly got a black edge last year. Van Eerd was suddenly suspected of money laundering. The motorsport activities of the supermarket chain would also be involved. The company was quick to distance itself from this issue and the said motorsport. That was a matter for Frits and not for Jumbo, Jumbo said. Funnily enough, they had never felt the need to make this so clear before.

Hairdressing with hobby from Frits

Unfortunately, the legal problems of the cozy Brabo are not without consequences for Dutch motorsport. Jumbo makes today in it General Journal namely the intention known, to want to stop car and motorsport sponsorship. The company emphasizes once again that KPMG has paid money to conduct an independent investigation. This shows that Jumbo really has nothing to do with money laundering. And now people are washing their hands further clean, by cutting down on that whole hobby of Frits.

Max remains assured of support

Now, of course, contracts have been signed, so how things will happen remains to be seen. Jumbo did the Jumbo Race Days, is of course the driving force behind Racing Team Netherlands and sponsors Jeffrey Herlings and Max Verstappen. The latter is of course the most famous Jumbo athlete. However, his sponsorship deal is (provisionally) honored, Jumbo shows. Fortunately, because Max still has a way to go before he is the highest paid athlete in the world…

