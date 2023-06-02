It’s unheard of, this brutality. Jumbo just drops Verstappen hard! Oh wait: we should have seen this coming.

You can say what you want about Jumbo, but they have experienced rapid growth. The wholesaler is now an established name in the extremely competitive market of supermarkets. Around the turn of the millennium it was still a very small player in the market with just over 30 supermarkets. In 2011 there were already 250.

It also ensured that Jumbo top man Frits van Eerd could afford his hobbies. He loved to race. Not only did he sponsor the Racing Team Holland, but Frits raced himself! That’s really really cool. Van Eerd was not as fast as Giedo van der Garde, Jan Lammers, Rubens Barrichello or Nyck de Vries, but he did keep the car on the track. Only with us @wouter that.

Jumbo drops Verstappen

But Jumbo is perhaps best known for its collaboration with Max Verstappen. After Jos Verstappen, Christijan Albers, Harald Doornbos and Giedo van der Garde, there was less interest from the mouse pad corner to sponsor a Dutch driver (again). Jumbo was there early to help a very young Max Verstappen in the saddle.

But that will all stop. Jumbo drops Verstappen! After this season, the collaboration between the supermarket giant and the two-time world champion is over and done with. Not only that, Jumbo also stops sponsoring the Dutch GP (that’s English for Dutch GP). This year they will still fulfill their obligation, but after that it is over and out.

New CEO

This is because Frits van Eerd is no longer at the helm, but Ton van Veen. He believes that sponsoring international top sport does not fit Jumbo’s profile. And in itself he has a point, because why spend millions on sponsorship in countries where you are not active. Jumbo has stores in the Netherlands and Belgium, so global brand awareness does not fit into that picture. Max received sponsor money from Jumbo, but that money tap is therefore closed. Fortunately, Verstappen doesn’t pay too much tax on the rest of his income, so he can still pay the rent on his apartment in Monaco.

Jumbo will also stop sponsoring the cycling team when that contract expires. In principle, this contract expires at the end of next year. If a large party is interested in sponsoring the Jumbo-Visma team, they can also join earlier.

Max Verstappen responds in the official statement that Jumbo has issued with professional words towards his sponsor. Raymond Vermeulen, Max’s manager, puts it as follows:

“We mainly look back on ten years of successful cooperation. Max is extremely grateful for all the support. When he took his first steps in motorsport, Jumbo was behind Max. He is very grateful for that. I think when we look in the rearview mirror we can look back on ten very nice years.”

