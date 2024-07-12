Genoa – In the last period the local police of Genoa has recorded a dizzying increase in ‘splits’ of glass from tourists’ cars parked along the perimeter of the historic center and the consequent theft of goods inside the passenger compartment or trunk. Increased controls have allowed a theft to be foiled against tourists in the historic center and a man to be arrested red-handed, putting his accomplice to flight.

The analysis of the phenomenon has shown that the perpetrators of these crimes mainly target tourist cars, of which they break the side windows or the rear window, to steal the goods stored there, including suitcases that are often found the following day abandoned in the alleys and without their valuable contents. In the middle of the night two men broke the windows of a car with Slovakian plates parked in Piazza Caricamento and were preparing to steal the contents when three local police officers promptly intervened, arresting one of the two for attempted aggravated theft in competition and resistance.

The arrested person turned out to be a Tunisian citizen non-compliant with the expulsion decree and already known to the police because he was reported in recent weeks for various types of crimes, including by the Drug Counter Operations Group. The second man managed to escape but investigations are underway to identify him. “The careful study of the phenomenon and the in-depth knowledge of the territory by the Nucleo Centro Storico have allowed us to give a real-time response in combating this type of crime that, by targeting foreign tourists, damages not only the victims but also the image of the city”, underlines the municipal councilor for Security Sergio Gambino. “The commitment of the local police, to whom I extend my thanks, continues to make Genoa a safer city for everyone”, he adds.