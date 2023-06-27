The break-in of the brakes it is an important process to ensure optimal operation of a vehicle’s braking system. How to break in the brakes? How is the running-in done?

How to brake when fitting a new set of pads? How to behave if you replace both disks is pads? To lengthen the life of these components, it is absolutely recommended to pay close attention to the first kilometers traveled when replacing discs and pads, both for traditional systems with cast iron discs and for braking systems that use carbon.

new Brembo GT sports brake kit. A good break-in lengthens its life

Here are some useful tips to perform a correct brake break-in, disc break-in and pad break-in:

Avoid sudden braking: during the first kilometres, avoid sudden or prolonged braking. This allows the brake components to adjust gradually and prevent excessive heat build-up.

Don’t exaggerate with speed and start braking at 60/70 km/h. Use moderate pressure: initially apply moderate pressure on the brake pedal, especially in the first few stops, avoiding pressing the pedal fully. Then gradually pick up speed and increase the intensity of your braking. Alternate braking: during the break-in, try to alternate braking if possible. Take short breaks followed by periods of cooling down. This helps distribute heat evenly across the brake components and avoid excessive heat concentration at any one point. Gradually increase the pressure on the pedal to brake more decisively, also increasing the speed, passing to 100 km/h with a gentle slowdown at first, then repeat the braking more decisively. If you do these braking operations about 10 times, let’s say that an initial good mechanical coupling of the materials is already guaranteed. In terms of mileage, already after 100 km we can say that the running-in is almost complete. Avoid the overheating: During break-in, try to avoid situations that could overheat the brakes, such as driving down steep hills or using the brakes frequently at high speeds because excessive heat can damage brake components.

Avoid stopping the vehicle with hot brakes but let them cool by walking a few kilometers without using the brake pedal. Pay attention to smells, smoke and noise: During the break-in of the brakes, it is normal to perceive a slightly unusual smell coming from the wheel assembly. However, if the odor is strong or persistent, it could indicate excessive heating. Also, pay attention to abnormal noises such as squeaking or screeching, which may require checking the correct assembly of the pads on the caliper. Do regular maintenance: After breaking in your brakes, be sure to service your brake system regularly. Periodically check the wear of the brake pads and discs and replace them when necessary. Keep brake components clean of dust and debris.

Replace the brake oil at least every 3 years and 50,000 km especially if you use the car for sports.

Here’s what an overheated brake looks like during a bad break-in.

Remember that times and specific recommendations may vary depending on the vehicle and the type of brakes, so it is always best to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations. If you have any questions or problems, consult an expert mechanic.

Read more similar content

👉 Automotive technique

👉 Understeer

👉 All about the brakes

👉 All about speed change

👉 All about automatic transmission

👉 TECHNICAL SHEETS

👉 Technical features

👉 All about the turbocharger

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK