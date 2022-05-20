The board of the youth organization Opposition of the political party Denk has fallen apart due to an internal conflict. Four of the seven board members resigned last month. This is apparent from conversations with those involved and WhatsApp conversations that NRC has seen.

The immediate reason for the split was concerns about a subsidy from the Ministry of the Interior. The opposition had received about 15,000 euros and had to be able to demonstrate that there were sufficient paying members. For three board members, that problem came out of the blue. They felt that the other board members were making decisions behind their backs and withholding information from them, they wrote in a message announcing their departure to the rest of the board. A fourth member said he was leaving because he was too busy with his education. According to the ministry, the Opposition has not had to repay the subsidy for 2020.

The conflict arose when secretary of the youth organization Bilal Gacha on April 17 asked the other board members via WhatsApp if they wanted to call a number of Opposition members who had not yet paid their contribution for 2020, because the collection had not been successful.

A political youth organization must have at least 100 paying members to be entitled to government subsidies. According to the secretary, at least four members still had to be made aware of their payment obligation.

divide 14,000 euros

A number of board members did not immediately respond to that request. Then chairman Elika Rehimzadeh wrote in the app group: “Please guys calling 2 people is really a small effort. We really don’t want to have to distribute 14,000 in the future. So please please please [sic]† Slowly a somewhat panicky atmosphere developed in the app group.

On April 19, treasurer Taha Küçükçelebi texted that he had provided the accountant with the necessary documents for the grant “after two weeks of research”. In the same message, he announced his departure due to his “busy school schedule.”

Two days later, Pinar Usta, Imraan Skori and Nesrin Soy also announced their departure: “We find it extremely unprofessional that we are being shortchanged as board members by not being kept sufficiently informed about the state of affairs in recent days.”

No money worries

The three board members who remained, work for the parliamentary party of Denk. According to chairman Rehimzadeh, this is not related to their stay.

“It is regrettable that the departed board members have experienced that they are being excluded, but it does not do justice to reality,” says Rehimzadeh. “We have a working agreement that every board member is informed at the same time.”

According to the chairman, the Opposition has no money worries – and never had. According to her, the youth organization is a ‘financially healthy political youth organisation’.