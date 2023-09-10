Gee, it turns out hybrids are really bad for the environment. Who could have foreseen that…

While Extinction Rebellion is once again having a fun water party on the A12 today, autoblog is again sour and negative about the environment. Now it might be a good idea on a hot day like today to add a little nuance beforehand. As you know, this is always a strong point for your loyal reporter.

The problem is that if you question wokies, the diehards immediately dismiss you as a racist, sexist, right-wing dinosaur. A Tyrannosaurus Seksismus Dextrus, if you will. In reality, however, the undersigned is an inveterate liberal through and through. Freedom, happiness and recipe for everyone, you know the drill. The old-fashioned ideas of 1789. More Philosoraptor than Velociraptor.

What is a bit of a problem, however, is the current and its exponents that actually endanger the above values. I would like to eat a McPlant or Katja Rainbow Candy every now and then. But being forced to do that, or having to tolerate a narrative that if you don’t do it you will destroy the world, that suits me personally.

Just some rational thinking about solutions and motivations would be nice. Anyone who has ever had a physics lesson knows that an EV does not save the world. Then you know that catapulting 2,500 kg to 100 km/h in 2 seconds will never require very little energy. Wind turbines that run on subsidies are of no use, just like solar panels that are the new asbestos, and so on.

It doesn’t help anyone to pretend that it is so. Except for people who want to feel better than the rest by wearing the woke cape, which often seems to be the real motivation of at least the leaders behind the mass hysteria. Not even from the protesters, by the way. Those are often fine souls. Step 1 to solving a problem: acknowledge the problem. Step 2: don’t come up with fake solutions, pretend it works and call anyone who doesn’t go along an inhumane.

Because yes, of course we are all going to the galleries. And yes, the weather in the Netherlands is indeed becoming more and more pleasant. Unless there is a new ice age, it will continue. However, we are not going to do exactly anything about that with oat milk, soy beans, mold croquettes, separating waste, driving EVs, chaining ourselves to trees or highways, and so on. People are certainly not going to bite the bullet en masse to ensure that the world ends in 2150, instead of 2130. And even if they do, the gain in years is trivial compared to the millions of years of evolution before this.

There will either be a ‘big solution’ in the field of technology that actually makes energy sustainable and cheap, so that we can keep the standard of living at least the same. We look back with shame on all the commotion of today. Or that solution will not materialize. Then we all go to San Francisco. Or in the worst case, to San Francisco after the gigantic earthquake that could erupt there at any moment. That is of course less pleasant. But hey, so be it.

I personally vote for a few gigantic nuclear reactors at both poles, linked to enormous freezers. Then we can mess around with the size of the ice caps a bit. Maybe occasionally submit a petition to the agency that regulates the temperature that we want another Elfstedentocht in the Netherlands. If Belgium also agrees to a harsh winter. Nothing wrong with it.

In this extremely realistic binary vision, everything becomes a lot clearer. We can just keep acting normal, keep driving V12s, keep eating red meat and look rationally at social and environmental issues. There will be a solution and then it won’t matter. Or there will be no solution. And then it…doesn’t matter. Better to dance on the abyss with some freedom and brotherhood, than to sour with the bitterest of bitter wokies and still have the inevitable deluge wash over you.

After this short intro, we can finally be realistic about hybrids. In the heyday of the Prius, they were the ‘EVs’ of today in terms of image. But now, one and a half to two decades later, they appear to be bad for the environment. Old hybrids, even Toyotas, break down en masse and end up on the scrap heap. Youtuber and mechanic The Car Care Nut explains below Why. Long story short: if the battery goes, the car is effectively a total loss. So early scrap heap. So bad for the environment.

In about five years you can probably expect the same article about the first EVs. You read it here first! Whose deed.

