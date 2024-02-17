Mrs. S. Calatie is dancing again at a fissa. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is now taking legal action against the Telegraaf.

The (F1) world has been speculating for some time now about the fate of Red Bull team boss Christian Horner. Is the man just another boss for whom power and authority proved too much to remain decent? Or is he the victim of a vile, false smear campaign? There doesn't seem to be any more flavors now, given everything that has already appeared in the media about the case. How to position yourself as a quality publication is also quite a difficult decision.

Verstappen, no, right?

Anyway, the world's media actually follows the Telegraaf in this. They seem to have the internal line to someone sitting near the fire. There is also speculation about this; is it Verstappen camp? To be honest, we find it difficult to imagine that the Verstappens want to change anything about the team given the successes of recent years. But then who? Marko doesn't seem like the man for it. Mintzlaff perhaps, but why choose the Telegraaf…

More revelations

In any case, the newspaper made the following revelations. At first it was not at all clear what Horner would have done. Everyone immediately thought of sending photos for an anatomy book. But later it was stated that it would involve extreme authoritarian behavior (blegh).

However, De Telegraaf now mentions hat and brim. Horner's transgressions are said to be of a sexual nature. This would not involve one crazy message, but several messages over a longer period of time. The employee is said to have reported these messages to Red Bull at the end of 2023.

Settlement of 650,000 Pounds

But wait…there's more. De Telegraaf first reported on the investigation on February 5. However, Horner was said to have been informed about this on February 2. As we wrote yesterday, according to the newspaper, a settlement offer was made to the alleged victim from Camp Horner. 650,000 Pounds (approximately 760,000 Euro) to forget and forgive it all.

Horner is now taking legal action

However, Horner now disputes these and all other allegations and reportedly has legal action taken against the Telegraph. So that will be exciting. You would expect that a Dutch newspaper would not make/dare to make these kinds of allegations without a solid basis. But yes, blind trust in Dutch institutions, private or public, has also proven to be very dangerous several times in the recent past.

So we'll see…Perhaps Horner will be the winner, perhaps he will soon be the owner of the Telegraaf. Perhaps it should also be called the Hornygraaf.

