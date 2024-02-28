It's official: the investigation has been completed and Christian Horner remains Max Verstappen's boss!

This weekend marks the very first race weekend, but the most exciting day may be today. This is the day on which we will find out whether Christian Horner has been guilty of inappropriate behavior and whether he can remain as team boss.

After weeks full of wild rumors, things looked bleak for the team boss. In the current cancel culture, little needs to happen to make your head roll. But guess what…? The investigation has been completed and Horner can remain as team boss!

This time it is not a rumor, because Red Bull has come out with an official statement. In it they report the following: “The independent investigation into the allegations against Mr Horner has been completed and Red Bull can confirm that the complaint has been dismissed. The complainant has the right to appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.”

In other words: Horner has been acquitted by the independent investigation and can simply keep his position as team boss. As expected, we are not given any detailed details about the nature of the complaint. That is confidential information that Red Bull unfortunately keeps to itself.

Anyway, hopefully this chapter is closed and now we can all focus again on the things that are really important, such as racing!

