Haas has made a decision about the future of Hülkenberg and Magnussen.

last week Autoblog had an article about the Silly Season 2023. That usually starts around the summer break. Then the drivers and team bosses will think carefully about what they want now.

Except for Max Verstappen. It is funny: he regularly talks about a world after Formula 1, but he has been fixed for the longest: until 2028. It is much more exciting and interesting with the drivers whose contract expires this year. Two of them are Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg. They both drive for Haas. Magnussen had a two-year contract, Hülkenberg one for one year. Both end this end.

Magnussen and Hülkenberg can stay!

Hare however, makes a decision for Hülkenberg and Magnussen. Both can stay! Joechei! That sounds more logical than it is, by the way. For example, K-Mag has not had a top season yet. He did score some points, but especially in qualifying the difference with Hülkenberg is huge.

Nor is it an open secret that Haas is not the richest team on the grid. In itself there is nothing wrong with a paydriver that brings in a lot of money. Now they had two driving credit cards with Haas with Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

So no pay drivers

But yeah, that didn’t help. Schumacher sometimes wrote off a car and Nikita Mazepin was dangerously slow. In fact, it was only when Magnussen joined Haas last year that it was noticed that Schumacher turned out not to be a prodigy after all. And now Nico is doing the same to Kevin what Kevin did to Mick (are you still following?).

Now that Magnussen and Hülkenberg are fixed for next year, it is nice to take stock. There are still a few seats that are not occupied yet. At AlphaTauri, Tsunoda’s three-year contract expires. Guanyu Zhou and Alfa Romeo have also signed until the end of 2023.

And Logan Sargeant is not sure of his place at Williams for next year either. The most striking name is that of Lewis Hamilton, but there is a good chance that he will just sign up with Mercedes.

