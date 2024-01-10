Bunch of fucking wankers! Just get rid of Günther Steiner!

Günther Steiner is one of the most striking figures in Formula 1 and – partly thanks to Drive To Survive – also one of the most popular. We can say: a living legend. That is why the news that Steiner is leaving Haas with immediate effect comes as a shock to us.

This is not a message from the rumor circuit: Haas announces the news itself on their social media and through a press release. Günther Steiner will be replaced with immediate effect by Ayao Komatsu. The 47-year-old Japanese has until now fulfilled the role of technical director within the team.

In the explanation, big boss Gene Haas mentions that performance needs to be improved. “It was clear that we need to improve our performance on track to progress as an organization. By appointing Ayao Komatsu as team boss, we have engineering at the heart of our management.”

Unfortunately, the Haas press release contains no words from Günther Steiner himself. That's a shame, because we are very curious about his reaction. It may not have been suitable for publication.

This article BREAK: Günther Steiner immediately left Haas first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#BREAK #Günther #Steiner #leaves #Haas #immediately