The Golf 8 facelift has been leaked on the internet, because this is it in full glory!

The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf is a bit of a bitch. Despite the fact that it is an above-average car, it suffers from a few intrinsic disadvantages. The big problem is that the Golf 7 was so good that there was not much to gain. That turned out to be the case. The interior was made of cheaper materials and the infotainment system seemed nice, but was difficult to operate.

Now that is not very strange: after dieselgate, Volkswagen had to come up with the ID.3 in no time and renew the Golf. So yes, it is logical that there will be some savings on costs. It looks like Volkswagen has learned from the Golf 8. A major update is coming and the first images have already been leaked! We found these photos via Cochespias1 on Instagram.

It is not entirely clear how exactly this could have happened. There is a rumor that an overzealous intern had already prepared the images on the Hungarian website. And published. The laws of the internet are of course very strict: once it's on, it's on and it can't be taken off. Patricia Paay is still pissed about that.

Golf 8 facelift leaked: what's new?

What improvements can we see? Well, quite a few. They don't come as a complete surprise, but they are certainly welcome. The steering wheel is equipped with physical buttons that simply work! Nice! The new Passat already has them and the Golf now also has them.

We see a few small but interesting adjustments in the Golf GTI. The badge is now also stuck on the door. This way you can let your opponent in the traffic light sprint know that you have a real GTI. In terms of rims, it is clear that, just like at Autoblog, Volkswagen is also a fan of Alfa Romeo. The wheels almost seem to come straight from the Giulia.

Also cool is that they have removed those many fog lights in the front bumper. That looked kind of cheap. Unfortunately, the Golf GTI also has a light bar between the headlights. It adds nothing, other than demonstrating that it is 'modern'. Those kinds of design tricks become outdated very quickly. The logo can also light up on the front. Well.

Technology

Not much is known yet in terms of technology and specifications. According to the British Autocar, the hybrid Golfs will finally get the 1.5 TSI engine instead of the older 1.4. There will also be a new battery and an electric motor, bringing the range of the Golf eHybrid and GTE to around 100 km. What is special is that an eTDI is also coming, complete with a 2.0 TDI engine with 48V support.

It is also known that the manual gearbox will not return: it is now only DSG. Even though it is (much) less fun, it is simply better to reduce emissions. It's also much faster, so most customers chose it anyway: 95%! According to Autocar, the launch of the new Golf will not take long. On January 9 they talked about 'a few weeks', so you don't have to wait very long anymore.

