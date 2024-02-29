Anyone who thought the Horner case was closed was wrong: an anonymous document containing evidence has been forwarded to many key people and the press. Although the question marks have not disappeared yet.

Oh, oh, oh, Christian anyway. At least, what is true and not true is once again put to the test. Officially, the alleged misconduct of the Red Bull team boss is not sufficiently substantiated to force him from his position as team boss. In short: everyone returns to the order of the day and Horner appears again at the pit wall of Red Bull, whether you want him to or not.

Evidence

But then! On X Jenna Fryer, journalist at AP, shares that a new document has appeared. This document was forwarded anonymously to hundreds of journalists, but it later became known that Stefano Domenicali, Liberty Media and all team bosses also received it. It would be a Google Drive folder containing photos from WhatsApp conversations.

Validation

Now everyone is of course curious: what kind of photos are these? Well, mainly WhatsApp conversations. But also photos (selfies) of Christian Horner and therefore conversations in a WhatsApp chat. The contents of the folder are now circulating on X thanks to a post on Weibo, but that post has already been deleted. So we have to wait and see what the content really is, as far as we know the journalists who received the Drive folder are busy with the validation.

Interpretation

So it still needs to be clarified who sent this Drive folder and whether the images have not been manipulated. It's not official proof yet, but it does seem to prove that something happened. And so the cesspool is opened again. Unfortunately, we at Autoblog have not received anything in the mail (not even in the spam folder), so we can't really say much about it yet.

So for now there are a lot of question marks. Whether this will lead to a major breakthrough in the Horner case remains to be seen, so we will certainly keep an eye on that for you!

Horner's response

Christian Horner himself has already reacted to the whole thing. Loosely translated:

“I'm not going to respond to anonymous speculation, but again: I deny all allegations. I have always respected the integrity of the independent investigation and cooperated with all steps of the process. It was a thorough and fair investigation by an independent specialist who determined that the complaint was declared invalid. I remain focused on the start of the season.”

