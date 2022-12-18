On a Saturday evening in December, the European Union made a plan whereby every European will pay extra for CO2 emissions.

An old ‘law’ for sneaky opportunists who have to report something nasty to the world is ‘do it Friday afternoon’. Turns out there’s some lead in the last batch of creamy yogurt? Friday afternoon. A high-ranking official has been courting interns? Friday afternoon. Complaints procedures seem to be run by those who are involved in the complaint? Friday afternoon. The cynical mindset is that if you send it around 4:30 AM, no one will listen to it anymore.

The EU has now succeeded to find the superlative of this. Yesterday evening, just before the World Cup final this Sunday in December, an agreement was reached to charge every citizen with a CO2 tax. This brings together the ‘three major climate plans’, namely the CBAM, the ETS and the Social Climate Fund. So then you already know: that will be a pleasant official mush with which many will earn their living for decades to come. You wonder if it is necessary, since we have been able to do without it for a long time. However, CO2 emissions must be reduced and the EU must of course play a pioneering role in this.

Abbreviations ETS and CBAM

First, the abbreviations in logical order. ETS stands for Emissions Trading System. It is a system in which the EU issues certificates to companies to be allowed to emit a certain amount of CO2. These certificates can then be traded between companies. ‘Clean’ companies can sell certificates to companies that emit more than the EU wants. For example, an incentive must be created to emit as little as possible. Year after year, the EU is getting meaner and handing out fewer certificates. For example, emissions must be drastically reduced.

Ultimately, however, this will increase the costs of production for European companies. The introduction of one bureaucratic merry-go-round makes the next one ‘necessary’, as is the case. The next one is called CBAM, which stands for Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. Under this system, the EU will levy CO2 taxes on products that come from outside the EU. With this protectionism, ‘own’ companies are protected against competition from countries where a gram of CO2 more or less makes no difference. In other words, the rest of the world.

Climate fund

I hear you thinking, what will all that mean for me? Well, that depends a bit on whether you are a Jan Modaal or a major industrialist. But the bottom line is: you will pay more for consumption. Directly in the case of fossil fuels used for the car or the heating of the house. Indirectly on practically everything else, because companies that produce things will always pass higher costs on to the end user. After all, we also see that in the shops today. The plans will take effect in 2027.

The EU states that it will all be ‘very bad’. For example, you would have lost an extra dime per refueling. With an EV you have no (direct) pain. Well, of course we know those stories. Ultimately, the battery of civil servants, and in particular their managers who have to shape and monitor all this, must be paid by someone again.

Fortunately, there is therefore a third pillar in the agreement: the climate fund. This includes (for now) 86 billion, to ensure that poorer Jan Modalen do not suffer too much from the measure. So a club of people will have to be found for that too to distribute the poet. Are you confident? Let us know in the comments!

This article BREAK: every European will pay extra for CO2 emissions appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



