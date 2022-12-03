More than 16,000 electric Opels have to go back to the dealer because of problems with the exhaust gas measurement. huh?

The Opel Corsa e is a ridiculous success for Opel. Since the disappearance of the Opel Karl, it has been the best-selling Opel in the range. Under the skin, the car is of course just a Peugeot e-208. Or a DS3 e-tense Crossback, if you prefer. Stellantis is enjoying platform sharing, although it remains to be seen whether that will bring them anything in the long term.

Anyway, the Opel Corsa e now has a hitch. The car was whistled back by the Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA). The reason for that is quite funny. During testing at the KBA, an exhaust gas measurement must also be carried out on a dynamometer. Now the Opel Corsa e of course has no exhaust fumes. At least, at the lignite power station in the Ruhr area, of course, but not from the (missing) exhaust.

Nevertheless, 6,442 German Corsa e’s and another 10,000 copies from abroad now have to be back to the dealer. But how? Well, there is apparently a software issue that prevents the test from being performed on the dynamometer. And the CBA is German gründlich, so despite the fact that the result of the test is known in advance, it must of course be possible to carry out this test.

The affected copies require an update at the dealer, which takes about 45 minutes. After that, the proud owners can continue heating. Whose deed.

Thanks Frank for the tip!

This article Hot! Electric Opels fall through the basket… exhaust gas measurement first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#BREAK #electric #Opels #fall #basket #in…exhaust #gas #measurement