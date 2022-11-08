TNO has researched it and then it is true. Cars are bad for the environment. Did we again…

The headline of this article is of course a bit of a joke, we have known for a long time that cars are bad for the environment. The emissions from the engines cause a lot of pollution, which makes the striped back toad and the sand lizard, among others, not happy.

Fortunately, the electrification of the vehicle fleet is in full swing, so that we will soon be able to drive with peace of mind and a clean heart. Cars will finally be clean and friendly to the environment again. Would you think huh?

But that is not so….

Car tires are very bad for the environment

It thus appears that it is not only the combustion engines that cause pollution. The tires are also a major culprit. TNO has therefore looked into this. According to that organization, car tires and agricultural plastic are the main causes of microplastics in nature.

And microplastics are little fuckers. These are tiny plastic particles (the name basically says it all) that really know how to nestle in everything. For example in fishing. And if you eat that fish, you will also ingest those particles. Not good so and largely the fault of car tires.

An estimated 130 kilotons of microplastics end up in the Dutch environment. Let those numbers sink in for a while, that’s not nice.

Electric cars are bigger polluters

As Johan Cruyff already said; “Every disadvantage has its advantage.” And that also applies the other way around, so every advantage also has its disadvantage. Especially when it comes to electric cars and their impact on the environment. Because they may have no emissions, but their tires wear like crazy.

That’s because EVs are much heavier than regular cars and, of course, because of the powerful engines. 1 and 1 makes 2 and so those Teslas, Taycans and Ioniqs dump microplastics into nature. And that while you thought you were doing so environmentally friendly.

And then we can really only conclude with the moral of this story, expressed beautifully by colleague Michel. He said the following about it:

The moral of the story is that you drive in an environmentally conscious way in your EV, but in the meantime you pollute the environment with your tires, the electricity that goes into your car comes from a coal-fired power station or is only green energy on paper and the materials in your battery are used by children’s hands in a mine in Africa.

And that’s all, we think.

Long live the combustion engine!

