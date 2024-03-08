Carlos Sainz is ill and has to miss the 2024 GP Saudi Arabia. Instead, he has to go under the knife.

Carlos Sainz will not participate in the second race of the season. The Ferrari driver has appendicitis and needs immediate surgery. He will be replaced by the team's reserve driver Oliver Bearman.

The sick Sainz still drove in the first two free practice sessions, but already experienced it as the toughest laps in a Formula 1 car to date. We now know why, it wasn't that tasty.

Carlos Sainz sick; Long live Oliver Bearman

Ferrari confirms today that Carlos Sainz is ill and will not drive. Formula 2 racer Oliver Bearman will compete alongside Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari at the circuit in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Bearman is part of the Ferrari Driver Academy and will take over Sainz's seat from this afternoon in the VT3 and will make his debut in a Formula 1 race later this weekend.

Appendicitis

Carlos Sainz is not the first driver to miss a race due to appendicitis. Alexander Albon also had to miss just before the 2022 Italian Grand Prix. The driver was also struck by appendicitis, which allowed our compatriot Nyck de Vries to shine in the Williams. Those times were beautiful.

