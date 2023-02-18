BMW turns out to be real premium and scores the title of the best and reliable car brand.

BMWs are known for many good qualities. However, ultimate reliability is not necessarily one of them. Sure, BMWs are quality products, but things can sometimes go wrong. It’s not a Toyota or Honda, so to speak. After all, those brands are synonymous with cars that simply cannot be killed. Although the question is whether this image is still entirely justified as it was in the 90s, but so it is.

BMW is now the absolute star

That things are actually subject to change is evident from the latest reliability survey of Consumer Reports (CR). This organization is more or less the American version of the consumer association. Only then more powerful, bigger and more American. Every year a report is published on the best cars/car brands. And so true, this year, for the first time in history, BMW is at the top of the list of 32 brands.

It seems like BMW paid money for what Jake Fisher, senior director of the automotive division at CR has to say:

BMW builds many high-performance, full-featured, and reliable models, so it’s not surprising to see it at the top of our brand rankings. But non-luxury brands like Subaru, Toyota, and Mazda have also consistently ranked high over the past few years, ensuring that consumers don’t have to sacrifice affordability to get a high-quality car. Jake Fisher, may have a BMW himself

Sweet victory

The victory is all the sweeter, because MINI also scores well, while big rival Mercedes only scores moderately. Where BMW takes a score of ’81’, Mercedes is right in the list of the last ten, with a score of ’56’. Audi, sixth last year, just makes it to the tail end of the top 10, with a score of ’74’.

Scores are calculated on four pillars, namely reliability, safety, driving tests of CR itself and customer satisfaction. CR measures reliability and customer satisfaction through questionnaires distributed to members. The score on safety comes from the renowned crash testers. Below the top 10.

Top 10 best car brands according to Consumer Reports:

BMW (81) Subaru (79) MINI (79) Lexus (77) honda (77) Toyota (76) Genesis (76) Mazda (75) Audi (74) KIA (73)

Unfortunately, there are also some among the ‘worst’ brands usual suspects that we love so much, such as the products of JLR and Alfa Romeo. There is also a gap in the scores between Chevy, Cadillac and Chrysler compared to Mercedes. The last seven score really below par.

Top 10 worst car brands according to Consumer Reports:

Land Rover (45) Jeep (46) Jaguar (52) Alfa Romeo (53) Mitsubishi (54) GMC (55) Mercedes (56) Chrysler (62) Cadillac (62) Chevy (62)

The middle group with Porsche and Tesla and co

Well-known brands that you still miss are Porsche, which finishes in fourteenth place with 70 points. Both Audi (-3 places) and Porsche lose places this year compared to last year, with Porsche also dropping out of the top 10.

Tesla state smack dab in the middle with 66 points (P16). Consumer Reports and Tesla have a rather difficult relationship, although CR this time separately recommends the Model 3 as a winner. Well-known brands in the European market such as Ford, Volvo, Volkswagen and Nissan are listed under Tesla. They just escape the last ten in terms of scores.

Recommended models

Strangely enough, among the models that CR strongly recommends, there is just no BMW or MINI. The top tips are mainly Asians who hardly play a role in our market, plus the Tesla Model 3. For the sake of completeness, below is the list (in no particular order):

Toyota Corolla Hybrid Toyota Corolla Cross Toyota Camry Hybrid Lexus NX350h (secretly Toyota Hybrid) Ford Maverick Hybrid (secretly Toyota Hybrid) Nissan Leaf Tesla Model 3 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Kia Telluride Subaru Forester

What it’s worth…

Well, any research is only as good as the data on which it is based, the assumptions that are made, the stakeholders behind it, et cetera. Most notably, BMW rises to the top (from P3 last year). Actually, these kinds of lists have been about the same for years / decades, with Asians at the top and Alfa Romeo plus Jaguar-Land Rover at the bottom. Are you influenced by it? Let us know in the comments!

