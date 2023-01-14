After his arrest a few weeks ago, the Matrix is ​​now also confiscating Andrew Tate’s cars, including his well-known Bugatti.

Andrew Tate stands up for masculinity at a time when it is increasingly under attack. The popularity of the former kickboxer has skyrocketed. Suddenly you apparently had to know him and he became the most frequently googled person in the world. Wokies see him as the devil. Anyway, they basically do that with every straight man. Teenagers and twentysomethings of the male type see him as the great example. Tate himself chuckles in both cases. It brings him clicks, fame and money.

The Matrix

At least that was the case until he was arrested a few weeks ago. You can also become a little too famous. In his beloved Romania, the authorities came to rouse him from his bed because of sexual abuse and being part of a criminal organization. His brother and two Romanian women were also arrested. According to Tate himself, it was an action of what he calls ‘The Matrix’. A kind of global movement that, in his eyes, pushes the woke agenda down people’s throats, keeping them poor and not thinking for themselves.

Romanian police woke up in a new Bugatti

Last week, armed with a Koran in hand, Tate tried to regain his freedom in court, but was unsuccessful. And now we get the message inside that the Romanian authorities are confiscating cars from Tate. It concerns eleven units, including Tate’s famous Bugatti Chiron, a blue Ferrari 812 Superfast, a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, Rolls-Royce Wraith and so on.

22 cars left

So Tate still has 22 units somewhere. The day before his arrest, he poked fun at Greta Thunberg on Twitter, pointing out his 33 cars with huge emissions. There is now a lot of speculation about whether Tate is guilty or whether he is indeed “beleaguered by the system”. Either way, the embattled Tate will probably wish he had celebrated Christmas in Dubai…

This article BREAK: Andrew Tate’s cars seized appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#BREAK #Andrew #Tates #cars #seized