Toto Wolff gets his way: Andretti is not welcome as the eleventh Formula 1 team.

It has been a long time since we welcomed a completely new Formula 1 team. And it will remain that way for the time being, because Formula 1 has made a judgment about Andretti's entry as the eleventh team. The answer is a very hard 'no'.

The FIA ​​previously gave the green light for Andretti to join, but the FIA ​​and FOM do not always agree. This is evident once again, because Formula 1 is now putting a stop to Andretti's participation. Toto Wolff – an outspoken opponent – ​​will therefore be satisfied.

According to Formula 1, the eleventh team “does not add value to the championship.” That would only be the case if the team can be competitive and according to them that is not the case with Andretti. Now that actually applied to all teams last year except Red Bull, but that's besides the point.

Is Andretti's entry into Formula 1 finally over? No not yet. This is about 2025. Andretti may still be welcome from 2028. For that year, General Motors signed on as an engine supplier, making Andretti a factory team.

That puts things in a different light. Formula 1 has announced that the door for 2028 is still open. If General Motors (specifically Cadillac) participates, they view the registration differently.

This article BREAK: Andretti's team was firmly rejected by F1 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#BREAK #Andretti39s #team #firmly #rejected