Warm sandwiches are comfort food at its best when everyday life hits. Recipes for French, American and Japanese classic breads do not disappoint.

Warm ones sandwiches bring comfort to dining tables in different parts of the world.

According to the story, in France, pan bagnat, i.e. a rich French stuffed bread, was originally a cheap snack for fishermen, because local ingredients left over from the previous meal were placed between the bread.

The original recipe uses tuna, but it is easy to replace the foreign catch with domestic, canned lake fish. You can also use gray or rainbow trout as a filling.

Pan bagnat is ready to eat right away, but its flavor only deepens when it sits in a cool place for a few hours. So it’s the best snack to take to work, to a picnic at the end of summer, or even to a party.

Pan bagnat, or Nizza salad bread 6 servings preparation time 25 min 6 baguette rolls or 2 small baguettes 3 hard-boiled eggs 2 tomatoes 2 prk (à 150/115 g) domestic lake fish in oil (e.g. pizza fish) 2 teaspoons of red wine vinegar 18 stoneless olives 1 clove of garlic a few sprigs of basil salt, ground black pepper Marinated red onion 1 small red onion ½ tsp salt ½ teaspoon of sugar 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar First make the pickled onion. Peel and slice the onion. Toss it with salt, sugar and vinegar in a small bowl. Leave to marinate while you prepare the other ingredients. Hard boil the eggs, about 8 minutes. Cool the eggs in cold water and peel them. Slice the eggs and tomatoes. Combine the lake fish with oil, vinegar and olives. Split the rolls or baguettes. Peel the garlic and rub it on the cut surfaces of the bread. Spoon the fish-olive mixture on top. Finish with pickled onions, egg and tomato slices and basil leaves. Season with salt and black pepper. You can eat the breads right away, but their taste improves if you wrap them in cling film and let them rest in a cool place under a light weight for about an hour. Tip You can replace the lake fish with tuna, canned salmon or gray salmon.

Tuna melt is an American, iconic warm bread. It is said to have been born in the 1960s when a chef in a hurry dropped tuna on cheese bread. The moka turned out to be so delicious that today the bread can be found on restaurant menus all over the country.

You can believe the story, but the warm puff pastry filled with cheddar and canned tuna will put a big smile on your face. The succulent classic portion is very cheesy, the aristocracy of comfort foods.

Now the bread gets an Italian update with the help of provolone cheese and capers. However, as a filling, you can also grate other cheese curds that you almost forgot in the fridge to reduce wastage.

Tuna melt, i.e. tuna cheese breads 4 servings preparation time 20 min 8 slices of country bread 1 spring onion 2–3 teaspoons finely grated lemon peel 1 tablespoon of lemon juice 1 dl mayonnaise 1 tablespoon of capers 2 tsp dijon mustard ½ tsp ground black pepper 2 prk (à 200/150 g) tuna in oil 3 tablespoons of chopped parsley 2 teaspoons of dried oregano 1 tomato 150 g grated strong cheese (e.g. provolone, Appenzeller or cheddar) For greasing bread butter at room temperature Chop the spring onion. Wash the lemon, grate its peel finely and squeeze out the juice. Combine mayonnaise, capers, spring onion, lemon zest and juice, mustard and pepper in a bowl. Drain the tuna and add to the mixture. Chop the parsley into the mixture. Season with oregano and, if desired, a pinch of salt. Slice the tomato and grate the cheese. Spread the tuna paste on four pieces of bread. Add the tomato slices on top. Press grated cheese on the bread. Spread the remaining four loaves of bread with butter. Lift the buttered bread over the filling so that the butter side is facing out. Heat the frying pan. Put the breads butter side down in the pan. If you want, spread a little butter on the top loaves. Bake on medium heat for about 3 minutes until the breads are nicely golden brown. Lightly press the bread during baking, for example with a pot lid or a spatula. Turn the loaves over and bake them on the other side for about 3 minutes, until the cheese has melted and the loaves have a nice color.

Eastern and the delicious clash of the West took place in 1853. This was when Japan opened up to the outside world, so Western influences also flowed into the kitchens.

The local chefs wanted to combine the traditional cut with white bread and season the sauce that comes in with Worcestershire sauce. From this combination, katsu Sando bread was born.

Katsu is an abbreviation of the word kasturetsu, which means clip. Sando, on the other hand, is bread.

For bread, cut of pork or minute steak of chicken is rolled in panko flour and fried until crispy. It is placed between two slices of white bread with cabbage and tonkatsu sauce.

Making bread requires a little time and patience, but the end result rewards the effort. Crispy chicken and soft bread with tasty sauce is an excellent combination.