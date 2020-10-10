Bread Spring Roll. This is a recipe that you can prepare in 10 minutes. If guests come to the house suddenly or have a birthday day party, you can easily make it at home as a snack. Come, know easy recipe

material

1 cup cabbage

1 cup carrots

1 cup capsicum

2-3 chopped garlic

½ teaspoon garlic paste

1 cup onion

6 bread pieces

Salt to taste

Oil as required (to fry)

1 teaspoon soy sauce

Method

Finely chop all the vegetables. Heat oil in a pan and add garlic paste and fry it. Then add all the vegetables and mix well. Now add the masala and soy sauce and mix. Cook well for 2-3 minutes. Now take out this mixture in a separate vessel. Take bread slices and cut the edges. Now roll the bread. After rolling, fill the vegetable mixture in it, then tie it and place water on its edges. This will not open it while frying. Now bake them on a griddle or you can deep fry them. Bread spring rolls are ready. Serve hot with sauce or green chutney.