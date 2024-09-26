He bread of the dead It is more than just food; It is a profound symbol of Mexican culture that celebrates life and death. This sweet bread, which appears every year during the festival of Day of the Deadnot only feeds the body, but also the soul of those who share it.

Its history is intertwined with ancient traditions that honor departed loved ones, making it an essential element of this celebration.

Ancestral legacy

He bread of the dead It is rooted in the traditions of the indigenous cultures of Mexico. Before the arrival of the Spanish, Mesoamerican civilizations, such as the Mexica, carried out rituals in honor of their gods and ancestors. These rituals They included offerings of food, which were considered sacred and essential for the continuity of life.

With the Spanish conquest and colonization in the 16th century, the indigenous customs They began to merge with European traditions. The Spanish introduced wheat and baking techniques, which were incorporated into local practices. Thus, the bread of the dead began to take shape, symbolizing the transition from pre-Hispanic beliefs to a new cultural reality.

The first record of bread of the dead as such dates back to the 18th century, when it began to be made in different regions of our country. The custom of offering this type of bread to the spirits during the Day of the Dead It consolidated over time. As this celebration gained greater relevance, this food became a fundamental element of the offerings, symbolizing the union between the living and the dead.

On the other hand, its shape and design, which evoke elements related to death, have been interpreted in various ways. It is said that the circle of bread represents the cycle of lifewhile the “bones” that adorn it in the center symbolize the remains of the deceased.

Flavor that unites us

He bread of the dead It is made with simple but significant ingredients. The basic recipe includes wheat flour, sugar, butter, eggs and milk. Orange or anise essence is often added, giving it a characteristic aroma. Its texture is soft and spongy, and its appearance is distinguished by a layer of sugar sprinkled on top. In many regions, they are decorated with shapes that represent bones, adding an artistic touch to their presentation.

Over the years, this sweet bread has evolved, incorporating regional variations that enrich its history. In some places, they are filled with cream, dulce de leche or jams, offering new taste experiences. However, its essential meaning remains intact: a tribute to those who have passed away, an act of love that transcends generations.

Today, bread of the dead not only represents a food, but embodies a cultural and emotional connection that transcends generations, reminding each new wave of Mexicans of the importance of honoring their ancestors and keeping traditions alive.