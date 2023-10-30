The first bread made from exhausted grains, a by-product of beer, was born in Italy

Baker Angelo D’Addato has started a new path to give an innovative approach to baking. Also thanks to his degree in Pharmacy, he thought of creating a new form of bread using the exhausted threshers discarded during the malting process. This by-product is of little interest for brewing but may instead prove to be the future for functional bread.

The grains represent the main waste in beer production. For every 100 liters of drink, approximately 35-40 kg are produced. Today they mainly become feed for livestock but they still contain useful substances such as sugars, mineral salts and fibre. Integrated into the bread dough, it preserves its organoleptic characteristics, both aromatic and tasteful.

As reported by Gamberorosso.it, D’Addato’s project was supported byUniversity of Foggia, which will have the task of carrying out the experimentation to investigate and confirm the nutritional effects of bread made from grains. The idea is to adopt an increasingly attentive approach to sustainability even in baking.

