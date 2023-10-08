Ka’ak, oval Lebanese bread covered with sesame seeds, recipe inside ‘Planeta Pan’, by Edu Lavandeira (Editorial Oberon). Edu Lavandeira

“Making bread, and doing it well, requires us to be conscious. It is an activity that requires us to be fully present in it, delivered to a flow that is inaccessible to distractions. “It asks us to approach recipes with a ‘beginner’s mentality’: without assuming that everything will always turn out according to our initial idea,” writes Julia Ponsonby, in her book Meditate and the art of making bread. Recipes, history and slow food (Siruela publishing house). “Bread as temptation when it is hot and sustenance when it is cold.” Bread as a means to lose yourself in kneading, with only three ingredients, the place to transmit energies, the temperature of the body, a game, a movement, the dough where our body dances to the sound of our breathing. Seen this way, without a doubt, bread can be the medium where you can start meditating.

Perhaps this approach can explain why making bread became the favorite activity of half of Spain during the times of confinement during the pandemic. Or perhaps, without any intention, bread is simply that basic and easy-to-make food that fills us with satisfaction: that of creating, that of savoring, that of memory. The truth is that, long before covid-19, bread was the leitmotiv of many of the books that appeared in the bookstore.

More information

One of the first copies that arrived and that soon became a top seller was The Baker’s Apprentice (published by Everest and, later, by RBA), by the American baker and popularizer Peter Reinhart. This was one of the first copies that arrived with that format and style of wanting to indoctrinate about the magic of making bread. The manual was awarded by the James Beard Foundation as Book of the Year in 2002 and, today, continues to be one of the best options for those who want to start making bread at home with no other intention than to enjoy the act of making it. . Along these same lines came Iban Yarza, journalist and the greatest disseminator of the world of bread in our country. You could recommend many of his books, such as Village Breadwhich is one of the best copies that have been made on the anthropology of breads and their creators, or his latest publication Step by Step Bread, a complete baking course, fantastically edited and highly recommended for anyone who has already approached the world of bread or wants to do so. But, nevertheless, among all, the most in demand for many years continues to be Homemade bread. Recipes, techniques and tricks to make bread at home in a simple way (Larousse). This little book is a clear and precise manual on doughs, temperatures, yeasts and basic recipes to start succeeding as a home baker.

Cover of ‘The Baker’s Apprentice’, by Peter Reinhart (RBA).

Bread and its bakers. Without a doubt, they are a trend in the 21st century. In capitalist societies, bread has gone from a subsistence product to a jewel to be put in your mouth. The bakeries are samples, at a golden price, of crunchy and tasty temptations and the bakers are the greatest exponents of a passion that moves masses. They have stopped being those anonymous characters who woke up with the moon and went to bed with the sun, to become leaders, creative and active, admired by a society that seeks and likes simple and unpretentious flavors. Bread is what it is, four elements in conjunction, that is the secret of its success.

And if not, tell Daniel Jordà. Studio artist and baker by heritage. His family workshop in Barcelona is the reference point for those who are not satisfied with buying a baguette any one or “gun”, the vast majority of the time, is as hard as a bullet. Jordà managed to unite his two passions in the preparation of his creative breads. That was the name of his first book, now out of print, Creative Breads: a delight where each recipe was a trompe l’oeil made with doughs that sometimes turned into fake watermelons or into whimsical buns. Pink Lady —apple-shaped bread—. After this, the Catalan is today the most dancing baker on social networks and the author of Breads (Larousse editorial) where it gets more serious to indoctrinate on how to advance in the creation of more traditional breads.

Brioche with ‘polish’ preference, from the book ‘Panes’, by Daniel Jordá, in a photo provided by Editorial Larousse.

The bakers’ efforts to make good bread at home do not cease. Therefore, a couple of years ago, Beatriz Echeverría, took The Elements of Bread. Everything you need to know to make good bread at home (Books with crumb publishing house). The book is beautifully edited, with illustrations by Alya Mark and photos that reinforce each of the breads and techniques that the author explains in the book. As soon as she encourages you to do a brioche or to work with different flours, as it gives you a magic recipe so that this Christmas you can make the best roscón de reyes of the year.

‘The elements of bread’, book by Beatriz Echeverría (Editorial Libros con miga).

Without a doubt, making bread can become a trip to various parts of the world. It is possible that Edu Lavandeira thought so when he wrote Planet Pan (Oberon Books). The author whose profession has nothing to do with that of a baker, although it has a certain similarity, is an audiovisual creative and director of the documentary series Bread Masters (on Canal Cocina). From his travels, from his passion for gastronomy, this book was born: an invitation to travel without leaving home.

Bread baking sequence, photo from the inside of the book ‘Modernist Bread’, by Nathan Myhrvold and Francisco Migoya (Phaidon). Nathan Myhrvold / The Cooking La LLC.

Finally, and for those who already have a master’s degree in baking, there is an essential volume: Modernist Bread. Five volumes that delve into the universe of bread: from history and techniques, to the most complete recipe book. All this with spectacular photography and luxury editing. The book is written by Francisco Migoya, of Mexican origin and living in California (United States), who is considered one of the best pastry chefs and bakers in the world, and Nathan Myhrvold, a genius who one day decided to invest all his knowledge as a mathematician and physicist in the creation of the first gastronomy research and development laboratory. This is how the books of Modernist Cuisine and, among them, this essential gem for professionals.

Sara Cucala is a writer, creator and journalist specialized in gastronomy. The creator of one of the first gastronomy and travel blogs, she has written numerous books, coordinated the culinary content of TVE’s afternoon magazine and directed several films and documentaries. She is founder and co-owner of the food bookstore and cooking school Ready.

You can follow EL PAÍS Gastro in instagram and Twitter.