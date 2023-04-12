Of Vera Martinella

Women with mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, who have a high risk of cancer, are now being offered surgery to remove the tubes and ovaries around the age of 40. But experts are testing an option with fewer side effects

Mutation of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes exposes you to a greater probability of developing breast, ovarian, prostate and pancreatic cancer. This is why it is important that in certain families, when there is a well-founded suspicion that these alterations are present, the necessary tests are carried out to find out whether there actually is a genetic risk or not. It is the path they have made, making it known to the general public, both the American actress Angelina Jolie is the Italian model Bianca Balti and which led them to the difficult decision to undergo the mastectomy (the removal of the breast, followed by reconstruction) and the removal of tubes and ovaries in order not to get cancer. A tiring choice, which many women have to face every year taking into account various factors: from the strong psychological impact, obviously, to the desire to have children and the health problems that go through menopause at a young age entails. For this reason, preventive strategies are being studied that can put young women "sheltered" from the danger of a tumor, but at the same time be less invasive. An example of this is the experimental protocol TUBAII-WISP study, which sees the collaboration of many centers around the world and the participation of Italian experts from San Gerardo in Monza and the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome and which aims to perform at first the removal of only the fallopian tubes and then that of the ovariesthus delaying the onset of menopause and reducing both discomfort and 'side effects'.

How high is the risk «Women who are carriers of an inheritable mutation affecting the BRCA1 gene they have about the 60% chance (versus 10% of the general population) to develop a breast cancer and about 40% (compared to 1-2% of the general population) to develop ovarian cancer in their lifetime – he explains Robert Fruscio, associate professor of Gynecology at the University of Milan Bicocca and in force at the Surgical Gynecology of the IRCCS San Gerardo Foundation -. In the case of mutation of the BRCA2 gene, the percentages are similar for breast cancer and lower for ovarian cancer (about 20%)”.

What changes for those with the mutation Intercepting a "healthy carrier" (i.e. a person positive for the BRCA test, but not suffering from cancer) allows us to offer him two prevention strategies: the first, a "strict" surveillance program with some diagnostic tests to be performed even every six months, different from those of screening to which the general population is subjected which allows in some cases (for example in breast cancer) to identify the possible onset of a tumor in a very early phase, which can greatly change the prognosis of the disease. The other way is to offer preventive breast surgery (mastectomy) and fallopian tube and ovarian surgery (annexectomy), or rather remove those organs in which a neoplasm could be born with a high probability. "The surgical options require a multidisciplinary approach that is possible in many treatment centers in Italy (such as the Breast Units and specialized centers for ovarian surgery) – he says Albert Ferrari, Coordinator of the Scientific Technical Committee of the aBRCAdabra association, the first born for the bearers of the BRCA oncogenetic mutations and referent of the Hereditary Breast Ovary Tumors path at the IRCCS Foundation Policlinico San Matteo University of Pavia —. The woman's decision must naturally take into account her life choices, her personal and family planning, the desire for motherhood, the results of early menopause and aesthetic and naturally psychological aspects. The interested party must receive all the correct information so that she can freely choose when and whether to undergo risk reduction surgery, knowing that it is currently the only strategy capable of significantly reducing the risk of developing cancer in these two organs and in particular in the ovary where, to date, there is not even the option of early diagnosis to focus on ».

Preventive removal of tubes and ovaries "In women who carry mutations of the BRCA 1-2 genes, a salpingo-oophorectomy surgery (i.e. the removal of tubes and ovaries) is recommended around the age of 40 – explains Fruscio -: they have an increased risk of developing ovarian cancer and surveillance with ultrasound, in terms of anticipation of the diagnosis, has given disappointing results. Furthermore, the mortality rate of ovarian cancer is high, also because it does not give symptoms in the initial stage and is identified in the majority of cases in an advanced stage. The effects of prophylactic surgery are a decrease in the risk of ovarian cancer (80-96%) on the one hand and the immediate onset of menopause and the consequent disturbances on the other». Hence the TUBA-WISP II study: numerous scientific researches have indicated that the majority of high-grade serous ovarian carcinomas (the most dangerous ones) develop at the end of the fallopian tube, for which experts have hypothesized to remove initially only the tubes and postponing that of the ovaries which involves entering early menopause. «This makes it possible to provide adequate oncological prevention, because the fallopian tubes, from which the carcinoma originates, are removed, but at the same time it allows to postpone the menopause and the known harmful effects on the cardiovascular, bone and central nervous system. The referral is especially important for women who have had breast cancer and are therefore unable to take hormone replacement therapy. It is a strategy already adopted in some centers and some patients ask to be subjected to this treatment, but for it to become the standard, it is necessary to study the long-term effects on the incidence of ovarian cancer".

The experimentation The experimentation (recruitment is already open and interested Italian women can contact the tough Italian contacts: Robert Fruscio at San Gerardo in Monza and Giovanni Ricambia for the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome) plans to enroll 3,000 healthy carriers of BRCA1-2 mutations women in Worldwide. Each participant, duly informed, will be able to choose between the standard treatment or bilateral annexectomy for BRCA1-mutated patients at a maximum age of 40 (recommended between 35 and 40 years) and BRCA2-mutated patients at a maximum age of 45 years (recommended between 40 and 45 years) or the innovative treatment which provides for bilateral salpingectomy when the desire for children ends within 40 and 45 years for women with mutations of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, respectively, with bilateral oophorectomy delayed (within 45 years for BRCA1 mutation and 50 years for BRCA2). «We must remember that for healthy people, testing positive for the mutation means knowing that they have a higher risk (not a certainty) of getting certain types of cancer – concludes Fruscio -. And that the BRCA test is carried out free of charge through the NHS when there is a clear utility, established according to precise criteria that are the same throughout the national territory”.