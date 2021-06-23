Together with the Indian tire manufacturer, the fruitful development program started last year is continuing in the 2021 season, which includes, in addition to various test sessions, the participation with Team MRF Tires in the FIA ​​ERC European Rally Championship with the exceptional Hyundai i20 R5.

The high quality of the program is also made possible thanks to the precious support of the historical technical partners of the BRC Racing Team, OMP and the Giannitti group, a leader for more than twenty years in the sector of electrical and electronic components assembly in the automotive sector. .

Thanks to the close collaboration with Hyundai MotorSport, the driver is once again Craig Breen, co-piloted by Paul Nagle, who in addition to contributing his experience and expertise to tire development, does not intend to limit himself to collecting data.

The FIA ​​ERC championship started last weekend with the 77th Rally Poland, the second oldest rally in the world after the one in Monte Carlo, inaugurated in 1921 and returned to the ERC calendar from 2018. With 14 tests for a total of 202.76 kilometers With a total of more than 600 kilometers of travel, the dirt roads of Poland have been the first test of the results obtained so far.

The performance of the Hyundai i20 R5, the crew, the team and most of all the MRF tires were superb and the package clearly confirmed that it can fight for victory on the fast and dusty roads of Poland. 3 victories in the special stage and the second overall position in the second stage are the spoils that the MRF Tires TEAM brings home after the long and hot weekend. An unfortunate episode in the SS7 of the first stage, when the crew was in full battle for the podium, caused the temporary retirement. Back in the race in the second stage, the exceptional performance of the entire technical package was confirmed.

The Irishman did not spare himself in Poland and is already looking forward to the next event. In this regard, he comments: “Being able to win the special stages and fight for the podium makes us very proud, we have to remember that it is only our second gravel rally with MRF tires. I can’t wait for Rally Liepaja to arrive. We have last year’s data as the only gravel rally we have done, so it will be interesting to check the improvements. We have shown that we have a very high pace this weekend and development is going well. “