The debut of the Brazilian football team at the World Cup in Qatar generated memes on social networks🇧🇷 This Thursday (24.Nov.2022), starting at 4 pm (Brasília time), the Brazilians will face Serbia, at Estádio de Lusail, for the 1st round of Group G of the tournament.

This year’s World Cup is one of the most talked about topics on social media. The 7-0 thrashing of the Spanish national team against Costa Rica, on Wednesday night (23.Nov.2022), was seen as irony by users of the twitter🇧🇷 Already on the 1st day of the event, netizens made jokes about the defeat of Qatar, the opening ceremony and the mascot of the event.

Below are some memes shared this Thursday (Nov.24, 2022):