SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The commercialization of 2021/22 soybeans in Brazil reached 56.6% of projected production, with a delay compared to the historical average for this season, as producers bet on better opportunities, evaluated this Tuesday the Safras & Mercado consultancy with data collected until April 11th.

There was an advance of eight percentage points in comparison with the sales index obtained at the beginning of last month. Even so, business is slower compared to the level verified for the same period of the last harvest (67.4%) and the five-year average for the period is 57.4%.

“Today, the producer is holding soybeans, he is well capitalized, he is betting that prices will rise again, with an improvement in the exchange rate and in the Chicago stock exchange, mainly due to the shortage of soybeans in the Brazilian market this year,” he said. Luiz Fernando Roque analyzes it.

“The producer has capitalized and wants to speculate a little more with this soy leftover he has”, he added.

Taking into account an estimated harvest of 125.08 million tons, the total of soy already traded is 70.74 million tons.

The Brazilian harvest had the potential to reach levels above 140 million tons, before the drought reduced yields in the south of the country.

Roque recalled that the soybean negotiations in the last month had two moments.

In the first half of March, with record prices, the farmer advanced in marketing. With the fall in quotations, mainly due to the exchange rate in the second half of the month, the producer retracted again.

NEW HARVEST

Early sales for the 2022/23 crop also advanced in the period. Taking into account a hypothetical harvest of 144.7 million tons, the consultancy estimates an anticipated commercialization of 9.8%.

In the same period last year, anticipated sales were 14%, while the average for the period is 17.8%. On March 4, the figure was 7.1%.

(By Roberto Samora)

