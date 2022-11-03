SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Soybean production in Brazil is at risk of falling below 150 million tonnes in the 2022/23 harvest, depending on the intensity and period in which the La Niña weather phenomenon is expected to affect crops in the southern region. , analyst firm HedgePoint said on Thursday.

Based on models from the European Center for Medium-Term Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), HedgePoint reported that La Niña will be active between December and January, which tends to bring drought to the south of the country. .

In addition, according to the analysis, December rains have a positive correlation of almost 40% with yields in the South region.

“The scenario generates caution with production estimates above 150 million tons… We are definitely still on track for a record crop for now, but perhaps not as high as initially thought,” the Grains and Protein analyst said in a note. Company animal, Pedro Schicchi.

For the other regions of the country, the company’s expectation is positive in relation to the climate.

Official government projections indicate that Brazil’s soybean crop is expected to grow 21.3% in 2022/23, to a record 152.35 million tons, precisely due to a recovery in yields after the drought in the South resulting from the last La Niña and increase in planted area.

Regarding soybean planting, which is underway in the country, the HedgePoint analyst warned of a delay that could affect the cultivation of second crop corn, sown after the soybean harvest in the same areas.

“A cold front, which is expected to hit the south of Brazil especially next week, could lead some farmers to postpone planting a little longer,” he said.

Schicchi also highlighted that the advance of soybean planting 2022/23 is very much in line with the national history, but there are states such as Paraná and Mato Grosso do Sul – with relevant winter corn production – that are behind in the sowing of the oilseed. .

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo)