Among the constellation of stars that populate that almost infinite universe called TikTok, the sisters in law Brazilians have found their niche. And they succeed. They are wives and girlfriends of prisoners —wives they call themselves― who show in short homemade videos the ins and outs of their daily life, the mixture of routine, emotions and uncertainty that accompanies each visit to prison to spend a few hours with their sweetheart behind bars.

Real sensation caused the clip Day of visit not xilindró (the Brazilian equivalent to chirona in Spain or el bote in Mexico). A twenty-something super-made-up woman with impossible eyelashes and tattooed hands tells that she is finally going to visit hers “boy” after 45 days without seeing each other “because he was in isolation, they have passed him to [régimen] semi-open and they have changed his prison ”. Once the bureaucratic procedures are completed, she is already inside the penitentiary, there is almost nothing left for the long-awaited reunion, she recounts, when the nightmare unleashes. “A very nice police officer, cute, a paragon of empathy”, she shoots overflowing with irony, “she tells me: the X-ray machine is failing. Visits suspended. She adds that we can talk on the phone for 15 minutes.

From there, the sister in law exhibits a carousel of emotions, the most applauded recipe on social networks. And, since this is TikTok, a kitten walks in front of the screen. Result: six million Internet users have seen the video, which has over 6,000 comments. Her author, Mischa Lemos, has almost a million followers and has managed to turn her vicissitudes as a prisoner’s wife into a source of sponsorship and income. Her case is not exceptional, but it is not widespread either.

It does mean a radical change because until recently no one was out there proclaiming that she was the wife of a prisoner. Clip by clip, often with prison rap in the background, these women half open a door to a very tangible intramural reality that from time to time makes headlines, but with a face stained with blood: the riots, the killings with barbaric overtones. or torture. Brazil has more than 900,000 people in prison (it is about one in every 100 men); the penitentiaries are overcrowded and in appalling conditions. Only China and the US beat it in prison population.

Sociologist Fernanda Naiara Lobato, from the Federal University of Ceará, investigates the phenomenon of sisters in law on TikTok and Instagram for her PhD on women in romantic or marital relationships with incarcerated men. “These women describe their daily lives in the language of the internet, with memeswith humor and sarcasm that engage ”, he explains by video call from Fortaleza.

Precisely the prisons of Ceará are in the news these days for several cases of torture of inmates such as breaking their fingers or twisting their testicles. The researcher emphasizes the symbolic component of being mistreated in the “little room of love”, the room of face to face“a place that one day meant something very different”.

The sociologist Lobato maintains that this phenomenon of the wives of prisoners in networks achieves several things: one, it drives away the stigma that surrounds the incarcerated and their families; two, it allows solidarity to flow between these women, who are building a community; three, humanize the prison experience, and four, exchange useful information. In the end, they show that the prison world is not isolated from the rest of society. Many of these women complain that after their entry into prison, they too are sentenced.

On TikTok, they give little detail about their colleagues, explains the researcher, above all they talk about themselves. In this environment, as in the prison lines, no one asks what crime or accusation landed each one in jail. It is considered offensive. Prison codes are not violated inside or outside the walls because it does not come out for free.

The most powerful criminal group in South America, the First Capital Command (PCC), which dominates prisons and favelas, began using the term wives for the wives of its members (siblings), but it has been extended to include any woman who accompanies a prisoner; female inmates, on the other hand, are usually abandoned by their partners and family.

The Brazilian prisons are overcrowded. If at the beginning of the century the number of prisoners was around 200,000, in just over two decades, the prison population has tripled. The main reason that they now exceed 900,000 is the 2006 anti-drug law, which does not distinguish between dealers and users.

The Supreme Court has given signs that it intends to resume the debate on the decriminalization of drug possession for personal use. There is already a date to analyze an appeal in this regard. The hearing, initially scheduled for June, has been postponed to August 3. Proof of how thorny the issue is are the many years that the issue has been frozen in the highest Brazilian court. The magistrates began in 2015 to analyze the aforementioned appeal – presented by a man who was caught with three grams of marijuana. When three of the eleven had voted in favor, a fourth judge asked for time to better study the case. And I stay there, parked. Eight years have passed. The expectation is that the judges approve some relaxation of the drug law. The most optimistic dream that they agree on a specific amount that distinguishes the consumer from the dealer.

Organized crime rules in the prisons of Brazil, manages them. It is common for the authorities to ask detainees if they want to be interned in a prison dominated by this or that gang, thus avoiding prison wars. And the speed at which they innovate is amazing. During the pandemic, the PCC, which is a brotherhood of criminals that rewards entrepreneurship, began to organize visit queues via Telegram to avoid crowds, according to the magazine recently. piaui. A kind of appointment that has been extended to other prisons.

The sisters in law who appear on social networks do not denounce human rights violations. That remains in the hands of groups such as the prison ministry of the Catholic Church. Are influencers They show their own version —sweetened, as TikTok commands— of family life. They record themselves while they cook the meals that they are going to bring and place each food in a transparent bag until they complete dishes such as macaroni bolognese or even a steak. Jumbo is the name in prison jargon for that transparent bag in which they bring food, new clothes, toothpaste… because in many Brazilian prisons even the most basic things are missing.

Videos circulating on TikTok, under the hashtag #mulherdepreso or #soltaopresoseujuiz (release the prisoner, Mr. Judge), showing the bra and perfume for the next intimate visit. Or they pose with the heart attack outfit with which they would like to cross the door of the penitentiary, but it is prohibited. Prisons impose an attire on visitors. The usual, t-shirt, leggings and flip flops. They also take the opportunity to satisfy the curious: they show how the electronic anklet is charged or detail the money and travel hours invested to make the most anticipated moment of the week or fortnight come true. And then, they take out their mobile, they get cute and they tell the world.

In this parallel universe, real dynamics are reproduced. Although the majority of Brazilian inmates are mestizo or black, the sisters in law more often they are white with a very smooth mane.

