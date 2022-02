The volume of Brazil’s service sector grew 1.4 percent in December compared to November and was up 10.4 percent year-on-year, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported. this Thursday.

The post Brazil’s Service Sector Grows 1.4% in December appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Brazils #service #sector #grows #December #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO