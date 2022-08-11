by Camila Moreira

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The volume of Brazil’s service sector grew 0.7% in June compared to the previous month and was up 6.3% compared to the same period last year, the Brazilian Institute of Geography reported. and Statistics (IBGE) this Thursday.

Expectations in a Reuters poll were for gains of 0.5% on a monthly basis and 6.1% on an annual basis.

