By Camila Moreira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier

SÃO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The volume of services in Brazil disappointed in February and fell for the second consecutive month, indicating difficulties in recovering amid increasing pressures from inflation.

In February, the sector had a volume drop of 0.2% compared to the previous month, a result that was well below the expectation in a Reuters poll of analysts for a 0.7% advance.

In addition, the monthly data for January was strongly revised to a drop of 1.8%, from a previously reported 0.1% decline, which, according to the IBGE, may be the result of an update of the survey model, since that the information has not been changed.

In the first two months of the year, the sector accumulates a loss of 2.0%, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The volume of services is 5.4% above the pre-pandemic level of February 2020, but remains 7.0% below November 2014, the highest point in the historical series.

The IBGE also reported this Tuesday that, in relation to February of the previous year, the volume increased by 7.4%, against expectations of a high of 8.8%.

Although the advance of vaccination against Covid-19 has allowed the resumption of services, the sector now faces a scenario of high inflation and still many unemployed, with a reduction in the income of workers.

In March alone, inflation in Brazil took the biggest jump in 28 years for the month, with an increase of 1.62% in the IPCA under the impact of high fuel prices and with widespread dissemination across several groups of products and services.

Among the five surveyed service activities, two showed a retraction in February in the monthly comparison. The biggest impact came from the 1.2% drop in information and communication services, the third loss in a row.

“What caused the drop in this activity was telecommunications, which fell 2.8% in February. This segment, which is the most important in the survey, is 9.0% below the pre-pandemic level”, explained the survey manager, Rodrigo Lobo.

The other services category, on the other hand, showed a retraction of 0.9% in the month, the second fall in a row, leaving the activity 0.4% below the pre-pandemic level.

In turn, there was an increase in volume in February: transport (2.0%), professional, administrative and complementary services (1.4%) and those provided to families (0.1%).

The tourist activity index, on the other hand, fell by 1.0% in February compared to the previous month, after falling by 0.4% in January, and is still 10.9% below the level of February 2020.

(Edited by Pedro Fonseca)

