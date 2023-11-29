Brazil’s savannahs: highest deforestation in a year since 2015

DDeforestation in the Brazilian savanna landscape has risen in one year to its highest level since 2015. Between August 2022 and July 2023, 11,011 square kilometers of native vegetation were lost in the Cerrado, the Ministry of the Environment in Brasília said, citing data from the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe). This corresponds to around half of the area of ​​Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and is an increase of three percent compared to the previous period (10,688 square kilometers).

The Cerrado, the wet savannahs of southeastern Brazil, is the main source of water for most regions of the South American country. While deforestation has recently declined in the Brazilian Amazon, data for Brazil’s second largest biome points in the opposite direction. “The Cerrado is considered the savanna with the greatest biodiversity, but is also one of the most threatened areas,” said Roberto Maldonado of the environmental organization WWF on Wednesday. “The ever-accelerating devastation will have alarming effects on agriculture and people’s water supplies in the medium term,” said Maldonado.

At the same time as the publication of the figures, the government presented a new action plan to prevent and control deforestation in the Cerrado. Among other things, it mentions the planning of large infrastructure and development projects in the region in order to achieve the declared goal of “zero deforestation” by 2030 in Brazil.

The announcement was made shortly before the start of the world climate conference COP28, which will take place in Dubai from this Thursday and will also be attended by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Environment Minister Marina Silva.