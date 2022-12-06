By Hritika Sharma

DOHA (Reuters) – Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has described his World Cup quarter-final opponents Brazil in Qatar as “terrifying” but believes his team can rise to the challenge.

Croatia beat Japan on penalties on Monday after a 1-1 draw after extra time, before tournament favorites and five-time champions Brazil sent a threatening message to their rivals with a stunning 4-1 victory over Korea. southern.

Dalic, who led Croatia to the 2018 final, had said after their victory over Japan that he would rather face South Korea than Brazil for a place in the semi-finals.

“Brazil are the favourites, let’s face it,” Dalic told reporters on Tuesday. “Brazil is the most powerful and best team in the World Cup.”

“What I’ve seen so far, when you look at the choice of players, their quality, skill and value, then it’s really terrifying,” he said.

“I think we have a big test ahead of us, a difficult task against a team that plays great football with so many good, quality and fast players.”

At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Croatia trailed three times to advance after extra time in the knockout stages of the tournament, before losing to France in the final.

They beat Denmark and Russia on penalties and beat England in extra time en route to the final and that stamina was needed again to subdue a struggling Japan team.

“Brazil has self-confidence, a splendid atmosphere in the team, which is visible, as well as the best players… However, we will not give in. I think we have nothing to fear,” added Dalic.

“We need to go into the match with a lot of faith, self-confidence and looking for our chances, taking advantage of the opportunity to play against Brazil, that’s it. (It’s) too soon, if only it was the final,” he said.

“It’s a great team but I believe we can challenge them, we need to be smart… It’s not a 50-50 match, but we’re not underdogs either.”