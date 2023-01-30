The country’s debt dropped 4.8 percentage points last year; in values, reached BRL 7.2 trillion

The DBGG (Gross General Government Debt) – comprising the federal government, INSS and state and municipal governments– dropped to 73.5% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product). According to the historical series of BC (Central Bank), is the lowest percentage recorded since July 2017, when it reached 73.2%.

The data were disclosed this Monday (30.jan.2023) by BC. Here’s the full of the report (310 KB).

The Central Bank justifies the result on the basis of nominal GDP growth, net debt redemptions and the incorporation of nominal interest. The reduction was 4.8 percentage points compared to 2021, when gross debt in relation to GDP was 78.3%.

In percentage terms, the result is also lower than at the beginning of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), when the public debt reached 75.3%.

In values, the public debt rose from BRL 6.97 trillion in 2021 to BRL 7.22 trillion in 2022. Here is the trajectory below:

The net debt of the general government, in turn, ended 2022 at 57.9% (R$ 5.7 trillion). As a result, it dropped 2.3 percentage points compared to 2021.