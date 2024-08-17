President says now is the time to “make money circulate” in the hands of the poorest and criticizes bankers

The president Luiz Inacio da Silva (PT) stated this Friday (16.Aug.2024) that the “Brazil’s problem” are the rich people. He made the statement during the delivery of the Scharlau Road Complex (BR-116), in São Leopoldo (RS).

“The problem in Brazil is not the poor working people. It is the rich. Because if the poor are consuming, the economy will move forward and everyone will live well in this country.”said the PT member.

While speaking about the federal government’s investment in the recovery of the economy in the South region, affected by the rains in the State, Lula said it was important “make money circulate” for the “hand of the people”. The PT member also criticized bankers and real estate speculators.

“Idle money is only of interest to bankers and speculators. I want the money in the hands of the people. That’s why there is credit at Caixa Econômica, BNB [Banco do Nordeste]Bank of the Amazon and Bank of Brazil”he stated.

WORKS IN RIO GRANDE DO SUL

The project inaugurated this Friday (16th August) includes two new ramps on the Scharlau viaduct and the widening of the access lanes, which will go from two to three lanes in each direction. The works are part of a package of traffic improvements on the BR-116, covering 7 cities along 38.5 km.

The PT member promised to build houses for the population that lost their homes due to the historic floods in the South of the country. He said he has already researched house models. “Chinese” and “Swedes” to find a faster and better quality solution.

“We don’t want to build a shack for our people. We’re not going to offer 15 m² houses, we want to provide homes that guarantee dignity and respect for the people.”he stated.