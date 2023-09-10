After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Peru and Brazil will face each other on date 2 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs.
Fernando Diniz Silva’s “Canarinha” comes from beating its counterpart from Bolivia 5 to 1, with a great performance both on a collective and individual level. Gabriel was injured, Ibañez came in to replace him, who will take his place from the start for this match, in case the 25-year-old defender does not arrive.
The other 10 protagonists would be the same ones who jumped onto the field from the start against the Bolivians, and who achieved a large result thanks to the goals of Neymar (x2), Rodrygo (x2) and Raphinha, while Víctor Abrego achieved the “goal of honor” for his team, thus leaving 5 to 1 as the final result.
Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Ibañez, Lodi; Casemiro, Guimaraes, Raphinha; Richarlison, Neymar, Rodrigo
It should be remembered that the Argentine Fernando Rapallini will be the central judge, with his compatriots Diego Bonfa and Facundo Rodríguez as assistants. Pablo Echavarría will be the fourth man. Meanwhile, video refereeing (VAR) will be in charge of Germán Delfino, being helped by Silvio Trucco.
#Brazils #lineup #face #Peru
Leave a Reply